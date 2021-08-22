Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €390.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €324.00 ($381.18).

Get zooplus alerts:

ZO1 stock opened at €393.00 ($462.35) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €286.87. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a fifty-two week high of €398.20 ($468.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.75.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.