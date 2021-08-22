Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 3,427 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Shares of KEP opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.