Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $31,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $458.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

