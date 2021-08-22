Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

