Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $213.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

