Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Humana by 38.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $413.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.35. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

