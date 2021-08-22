Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 546 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,601. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $107.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

