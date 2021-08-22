Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 590 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,870,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 447,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,804,000 after buying an additional 200,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB remained flat at $$51.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 328,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,836. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

