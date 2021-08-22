Baldrige Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. 246,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,466. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.