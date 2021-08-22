Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $387,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,211.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 136,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.69. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

