Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $387,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,211.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 136,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.69. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.