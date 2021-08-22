Baldrige Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. 1,706,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

