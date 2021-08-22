Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%.
Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $667.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
