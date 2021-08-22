Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $667.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 726.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.