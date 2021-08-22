Bank of America Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $21.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of M opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

