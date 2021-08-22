Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMO opened at $99.79 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

