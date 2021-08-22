Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

