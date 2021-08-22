Base Protocol Price Tops $2.17 on Top Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $20,151.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00004405 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00824365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00103954 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 753,002 coins and its circulating supply is 556,176 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.