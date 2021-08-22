Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bath & Body Works traded as high as $66.44 and last traded at $66.33, with a volume of 203891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,729,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,853,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (NYSE:BBWI)

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

