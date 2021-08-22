Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.96. 1,804,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

