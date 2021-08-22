BCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

BCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF comprises about 4.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 21,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,005. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13.

