BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $111.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001127 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 268.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00064497 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.