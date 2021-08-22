Belt Finance Price Hits $16.97 on Top Exchanges (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $16.97 or 0.00034915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $94.91 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00130596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00157101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,551.88 or 0.99906631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00910874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.96 or 0.06650494 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,593,751 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

