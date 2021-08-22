Berenberg Bank Increases Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target to GBX 425

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MGAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 395 ($5.16). The company had a trading volume of 73,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,578. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 417.50 ($5.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 374.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 26.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

