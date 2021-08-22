Berry Data (BRY) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $881,794.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00130284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00156967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.61 or 0.99657992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00917177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.84 or 0.06646470 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

