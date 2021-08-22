Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDT shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BDT stock opened at €48.25 ($56.76) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.41 million and a P/E ratio of -259.41. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a twelve month high of €63.20 ($74.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €53.57.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

