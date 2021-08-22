Best Buy (BBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $112.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

