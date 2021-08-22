Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 203,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,668,976 shares.The stock last traded at $112.32 and had previously closed at $109.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $2,308,929.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

