Bezant (BZNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $101.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00802783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00047377 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.