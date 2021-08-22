BHK Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 0.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 133.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,877. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $208.50 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.