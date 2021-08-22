BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Short Interest Update

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 213,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 79,782 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBL opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.94%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

