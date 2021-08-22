BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

