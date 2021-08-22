Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.49 and last traded at $68.29. 74,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,083,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC cut their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after buying an additional 1,150,163 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,976,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bilibili by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

