Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

BPTH stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bio-Path by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

