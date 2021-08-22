Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “
BPTH stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.34.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
