Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Purchases $211,379.20 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,379.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. Biodesix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

