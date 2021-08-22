bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BMXMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMXMF traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $122.05. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of -0.20. bioMérieux has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $170.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

