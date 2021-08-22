Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0088

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $114,255.09 and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.