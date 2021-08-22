BitCore Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $693,545.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,859.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.50 or 0.06545393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.03 or 0.01361889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.34 or 0.00375742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00136572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.94 or 0.00615605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00336828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.00324673 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.