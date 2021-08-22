Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives C$12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,613,670.40. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,920. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $390,963.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.