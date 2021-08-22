BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 232.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYD opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

