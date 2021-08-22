BLink Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. BLink has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $164,303.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLink has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00817418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00102551 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,459 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

