Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in 3M by 32.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 156.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,499. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

