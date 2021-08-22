Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $14.91 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.70. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

