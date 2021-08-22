Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 2,391 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,700. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

