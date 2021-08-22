Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,301. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39.

