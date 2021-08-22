Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 127,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $30.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,644.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

