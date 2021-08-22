Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 2,114 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.48. 1,302,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.07. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

