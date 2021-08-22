Blue Chip Partners Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $150,273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $66,114,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,235,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,877,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,475,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. 381,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.91. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

