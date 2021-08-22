B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BMRRY traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 10,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.