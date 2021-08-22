BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.31.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$10.24 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -1,671.43%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,400. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,460.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

