BMO Capital Markets Trims Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Target Price to $27.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.19 million, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.56.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 452,274 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,724,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,086,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

