BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $30.68 on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

